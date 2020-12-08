GRAVES COUNTY, KY — A Water Valley man accused in July of placing hidden cameras in people's homes in west Kentucky and northwest Tennessee to secretly record their children has pleaded guilty in Graves County court.
In July, the Graves County Sheriff's Office said Roman Trujillo had set up hidden cameras in homes in Graves County, Kentucky, and Weakley County, Tennessee. Sheriff Jon Hayden told Local 6 Trujillo was an acquaintance of the people living in the homes, and he entered their homes with permission. However, the cameras were places without their permission or knowledge.
The sheriff's office said investigators recovered images of numerous people recorded on cameras recovered from the homes, and identified seven minors from at least 27 of the recovered images.
On Monday, Trujillo pleaded guilty to seven counts of possessing or viewing matter portraying a sexual performance by a minor and 20 counts of promoting a sexual performance by a minor. The first charge is a class D felony, and the second is a class C felony.
Graves County Commonealth's Attorney Richie Kemp's office says Trujillo will be sentenced to eight years in prison. He will have to submit to a sex offender evaluation, complete the sex offender treatment program and he'll be required to register as a sex offender for the rest of his life.