PADUCAH — Inland waterways are a major economic driver in Paducah and McCracken County that create thousands of jobs.
Waterways Council, Inc. is a national public policy group that advocates for modern, reliable waterway transportation. That includes lock and dam infrastructure.
In Paducah on Wednesday, a two-day Waterways Council Symposium began at the Paducah Convention Center.
Representatives from the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, barge companies and other agencies gathered to discuss a number of items. The goal is to build relationships, educate each other on current issues and hear from special speakers.
Jim Bodron is with the Mississippi Valley Division of the Corps of Engineers. One of his talking points to the group focused on what's being done to address the low water situation on the Mississippi River and the economic impact that's having regionally and nationwide.
"There's been increased coordination with our water control people. There's been increased dredging on the lower river — the lower Ohio River that I'm aware of. Most navigation on the Ohio River is locks and dams, and that's not affected as much, but the releases from the water that comes from this area is critical for the flow of the Mississippi River," Bodron said.
Barge traffic on the inland waterways serves a an important part of the nation's domestic economy.
There are about 600 million tons of product that move annually on the inland waterways right past our community. Matt Ricketss is the outgoing chairman of the Waterways Council. He is also president and CEO of Crounse Corporation.
"The products that get moved are those products that are really building blocks of modern society. It's agriculture, it's energy, it's aggregate materials, it's all the things that get used in modern society," Ricketts said.
This marks the 19th year for the Waterways Council Symposium and the first time it's been held in Paducah, Kentucky.