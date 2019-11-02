CALIFORNIA— Wawona Frozen Foods is voluntarily recalling packages of raspberries and frozen berry mixes containing raspberries sold at Aldi Grocery Stores.
The recall was announced on Oct. 30. The berries potentially contain hepatitis A, which is a contagious virus and can cause liver disease.
The recalled frozen berries include:
- Season's Choice Raspberries (frozen): 12 ounce bags, "best by" date of June, 10, 2021, August 1,2021 and August 23, 2021. "Product of Chile." UPC Code: 0 41498 12419 9 o Season's Choice Berry Medley (frozen) containing raspberries: 16 ounce bags, "best by" date of July 17, 2021, July 20, 2021 and July 22, 2021. "Product of USA, Chile." UPC Code: 0 41498 31344 9 Raley's:
The berries were also sold at Raley's Family of Fine Stores in California.
Customers who bought the berries should either throw them away or return them to Aldi for a full refund. They can also contact Wawona Frozen Foods at 866-913-0667 or at www.wawona.com.
Wowona Frozen Foods' president says the voluntary recall is reflection of the company's commitment to ensuring the safety of their consumers.