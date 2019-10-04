Watch again

PADUCAH — Kentucky State Police released the name of a man killed during a traffic stop in Todd County, Kentucky. KSP says 75-year-old Roy Tucker pulled a gun on responding officers, and they shot and killed him. Traffic stops are a daily task for most officers. But Paducah Police Officer Chris Fearon says they're never routine, and officers always have to be alert.

"The dangerous part is, we don't know what happened five or 10 minutes prior to seeing whatever that violation is," Fearon says. "It's certainly possible someone committed a serious crime, and got in the vehicle and is speeding away. And that's why they were speeding."

He says, when an officer is approaching the vehicle, you should keep your hands on the wheel and wait for the officer's instructions. Fearon says the situation is often stressful for both you and the officer, and remaining calm is the best way to make the stop run smoothly.

"When the lights turn on, that anxiety tends to increase. We're human just like everybody else, we understand that," Fearon says. "If they can do their best to just stay relaxed, remain calm, and just try to put themselves in our shoes a little bit. Keeping hands visible, and if there are weapons in the vehicle inform us of that."

Fearon wants people to know that, just because you're being pulled over, doesn't always mean you're getting a ticket or going to jail. He says one of the biggest issues for officers is visibility. If they can't see you, it's a problem. For example, if you're getting pulled over at night, Fearon says it's helpful when you turn your overhead light on and put your windows down. For more tips on staying safe during a traffic stop click here.