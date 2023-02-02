PADUCAH, KY — Paducah Mayor George Bray says he's disappointed in a recent ruling to temporarily reinstate David Guess to the city commission.
Commission members unanimously voted to have Guess removed from his seat after he sent racially insensitive text messages to a city employee.
Guess appealed his removal, and McCracken County Circuit Court Judge Tony Kitchen issued a temporary order to reinstate him, citing the First Amendment right to Free Speech.
Bray says he's disappointed in Kitchen's ruling.
"The commission followed the procedure outlined by State law allowing it to remove a commissioner for misconduct," Bray explained in a statement.
"We recognized the Kentucky statute we followed was broad but we acted in the best interest of the community in confirming behavior for an elected official that would not be acceptable," he continues.
Bray goes on to say the decision was "complicated by Mr. Guess' lack of remorse."
Kitchen still has to review Guess' full appeal to decide whether or not he was wrongfully removed from office.
In the meantime, Bray says, the commission will continue to work on their priorities with Guess as a commissioner.
Guess will have full voting rights, Bray explained, as the commission considers "any legal options moving forward."
Bray's full statement reads:
