PADUCAH — Paducah Mayor George Bray has released a statement following the devastating tornadoes that swept through the Local 6 area Friday night.
You can read the full statement below:
"First and foremost, my thoughts and prayers are with our city employees, friends, and neighbors who live in Mayfield, Cayce, Marshall County, and other communities that were devastated by last night’s tornado. In watching the news, a local meteorologist last night said that this was a “life changing tornado.” Those words are so true. I have just returned from Mayfield where I observed first-hand the devastation. Lives have been lost, families are hurting, and we all are struggling to make sense out of this storm.
As Paducah’s Mayor, I have been in close contact with City Manager Daron Jordan who has been leading the coordination of the ways that Paducah can provide assistance. Today, we have been reaching out to our City employees who live in the affected areas. Also, we have provided support from Paducah's police and fire departments in an effort to help Mayfield with its emergency response. In addition, Paducah is providing 911 dispatching for Mayfield until their system is back up and running.
I have spoken with Mayfield Mayor Kathy O’Nan and offered Paducah’s ongoing support and assistance as they work through the devastating losses. Today, we are all in shock, but we recognize that this will be a long-term response and recovery effort that must be highly coordinated. Paducah is here to help all of our neighbors in any way that we can."
This was the
, claiming nearly 70 lives, or more. second deadliest tornado in Kentucky history
Gov. Andy Beshear has issued a 7 p.m. curfew for those in Mayfield and parts of Graves County, as well as a State of Emergency for Graves County. guards members with the Kentucky National Guard and Kentucky State Police have been deployed to Graves County to help aide and assist, and more will be deployed if requested.
You can see some of the damage in
. downtown Mayfield by clicking here
If you are
. missing a loved one from Cambridge Shores and Sherwood Shores Subdivisions in Marshall County, click here
Here's a
. list of power outages in the Local 6 area Click here for a list of areas opening for shelters or collection sites.