PADUCAH — Local police Capt. Troy Turner has returned to work after the completion of internal and external investigations, according to the Paducah Police Department.
“Capt. Turner has been held accountable for his policy violations and we look forward to putting this investigation behind us and continuing to serve the citizens of Paducah,” said Chief of Police Brian Laird.
The police department says it received information on Feb. 9, with concerns about Turner's actions while off-duty — specifically a domestic-related incident that happened on Feb. 7.
Officers say a person involved in the Feb. 7 incident contacted the police department and Kentucky State Police, who then started a criminal investigation.
The police department says it started an internal investigation to see if Turner violated any department policies.
Due to the nature of the allegations, PPD says Turner was initially suspended with pay on Feb. 9. His suspension was changed to without pay on March 2, pending the results of the investigations.
State police turned over the results of their external investigation to a special prosecutor in Hickman County, who, on March 23, decided not to file charges.
The police department says while conducting the internal investigation, it found Turner had violated two department policies: reporting for duty, and use of department/city equipment.
The investigation showed Turner had changed his working hours without permission from a supervisor and also allowed a computer to be damaged while in his care.
The police department says he was suspended for two days without pay for violating these policies.
“We believe that this matter has been investigated thoroughly, by Kentucky State Police, the Hickman County Attorney’s office and our department,” said Laird. “None of the three agencies found evidence of criminal wrong-doing on the part of Capt. Turner."