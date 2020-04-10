LYON COUNTY, KY — Four medical students are volunteering at River's Bend Retirement Community in Lyon County, Kentucky. This, after several residents and staff tested positive for COVID-19 last week.
During his daily COVID-19 briefing, Gov. Andy Beshear showed a photo of a sign waiting for them at the courthouse, calling them angels. He said they have have brought energy and a new ability to care for the staff. We talked with two of the students about why they volunteered to help our most vulnerable.
"We got into health care because we wanted to help people," Heather McGuire said.
"Dangerous or not, this is kind of what we signed up for," Amanda Meier said.
The two of them, along with Meredith Doughty and Gant Unfried, answered the call to volunteer.
"We had both talked about if the situation ever came up, if the opportunity ever arose for us to help, that's just some thing that we really wanted to do," McGuire said.
"What better way than to show up when they needed it the most?" McGuire said. " Hearing from them, hearing their stories, They're very tearful and thankful and grateful that we have come here, because it was just really hard on them ... Once everything hit, it spread a lot of panic, for not only the patients and residents who live here, but their families."
Meier said: "They are absolute rock stars. They said they could never abandon these people, because they are their family. They're the true heroes."
The two are honored and touched by the reception they've received, as well as the recognition from state leaders.
"We didn't do it for the recognition, but it doesn't mean it's not much appreciated," McGuire said.
Meier said she hopes other students follow their lead.
"We hope to encourage other students to get out there and do their part, and volunteer like us. I mean, communities need us, and they want us, and it's a great experience," Meier said.
Meier and McGuire are students in the Kentucky College of Osteopathic Medicine in Pikeville. All four students are working 12-hour shifts at the facility. They said they'll help out at the facility for about a week.