JEFFERSON CITY, MO — Missouri Gov. Mike Parson said more than 1,000 National Guard troops will help law enforcement keep the peace during violent protests.
"We have to change the ways of this society," Parson said during a briefing Tuesday afternoon. The statement came after violent protests Monday night in St. Louis.
A retired St. Louis police captain, 77-year-old David Dorn was killed by looters, and four other officers were shot and injured, the Associated Press reports. The injured officers are expected to recover.
Parson said the violence must stop.
"We aren't going to have police officers, we're not going to have citizens of Missouri being shot in our streets, in our state. We're going to put an end to it. With whatever forces I have as governor, whether that's every member of the State Highway Patrol, every member of the National Huard, I will call them all out to stop the violence in this state," Parson said.
The governor said Missouri will hold rioters and criminal accountable, and "throw the book at them."