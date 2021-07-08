TRIGG COUNTY, KY — Passengers on the American Jazz are stuck on Lake Barkley for another night.
The riverboat is still stuck on top of a sandbar. It's been there since 1 p.m. Wednesday. The effort to move it stopped at around 7 p.m. Thursday, but it wasn’t for lack of trying.
Crews were working to move the boat all day. Karey Reese has watched the entire situation play out.
“Really, you don’t see a lot of big ships come through,” Reese said.
Now, the American Jazz can be seen clearly from his neighborhood in Trigg County.
“We saw it coming from the north heading up this way,” Reese said. “So we jumped out in the pontoon boat, followed it and took some video.”
Reese even got video of when the boat got stuck on the sandbar. He was shocked by what happened.
“Oh my gosh, In fact, I probably use that word/phrase several times while I was going in,” Reese said. “I said, ‘I don’t think he’s going the right way.’ I expected him to come to the left, and he made a sharp turn to the right, which is totally out of the channel. He was going full speed, and just buried it up on the sand bar.”
Since then it’s been non-stop action. Multiple tugboats worked to try to free the riverboat.
“They worked on through the night, and then they’ve tried coming up with different plans, I guess,” Reese said. “But they’ve been working on it all day.”
It’s going to be bittersweet for him when the boat is finally freed from the sandbar.
“We’ll kind of miss it after they get it out,” Reese said.
The Coast Guard doesn’t have a specific timetable for when the boat will be moved. The American Jazz began taking trips in March of this year.