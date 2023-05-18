Mount VERNON, IL — More than 300 bikers are expected to stop in Mount Vernon, Illinois, on May 23, where they will enjoy a free dinner and other amenities before getting back on the road to Washington, D.C., just in time for Memorial Day.
That's according to a release from the City of Mount Vernon, which outlined Run for the Wall's mission and plans.
Every May, the group rides from California to the Vietnam Veterans Memorial in Washington D.C., and from Washington D.C. to the Middle East Conflicts wall in Marseilles, Illinois.
According to the organization's website, their mission is to:
"Promote healing among ALL veterans and their families and friends, to call for an accounting of all Prisoners of War and those Missing in Action (POW/MIA), to honor the memory of those Killed in Action (KIA) from all wars, and to support our military personnel all over the world."
They say they are the "largest and longest organized cross-country motorcycle run" of their kind in the world.
Riders can sign up for one of several different routes, including the Central Route, Midway Route, Southern Route, and Sandbox Route. The Central Route stops in Mount Vernon.
Itinerary
Riders will refuel their bikes at the Hucks on 34th and Broadway at about 10:45 a.m.
After they refuel, they'll stage in the Rural King parking lot and form a parade to the Mount Vernon Airport.
The city encourages community members to welcome the bikers by lining up along Broadway between 10:50 a.m. and 11:40 a.m., waving flags to show support.
At the airport, a dedicated committee — along with student organizations from several local schools — will great the travelers with a fried chicken dinner and other amenities.
Then, the Mount Vernon American Legion will conduct a flag ceremony, with Terri Sullivan singing the National Anthem.
State Coordinator Dave Parkhill said in a statement included in the release it was an honor to show appreciation for the riders.
“It takes a lot of planning and organization to pull off the gas stop and lunch in the short time they are here each year,” he explained.
Assistant State Coordinator Angela Schrum explained it was a "genuine team effort," and an honor to be a part of.
The city is still taking up donations to go towards fuel cost for the riders, the release explains.
They can be dropped off at the Mount Vernon Convention and Visitors Bureau between 8 a.m. and 5 p.m. Monday through Friday. Checks can be made out to Mount Vernon Festivals Inc., with RFTW in the memo line.
According to the release, the group will get back on the road at about 12:50 p.m.. traveling east on Route 15 to Wayne City where they will get back on I-64.
Mount Vernon drivers should expect delays on May 23, and the city recommends taking either Richview Road or Veteran's Memorial Drive when possible between 10:50 a.m. and 12:30 p.m.
Additionally, riders can sign up to join the route at any point from California to Washington D.C. Many people reportedly ride the entire route, but some join the pack later.