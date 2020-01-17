MARSHALL COUNTY, KY — It's not something linemen typically do. But when seconds counted, they scrambled into action.
On Thursday, four linemen with West Kentucky Rural Electric Cooperative Corporation helped free a driver from her overturned tractor-trailer in Marshall County.
Lineman Greg Charles said he was driving behind the tractor-trailer on Interstate 69 near Benton when the semi crossed the median and landed on its driver's side on the opposing traffic lanes.
With Charles was fellow lineman Steven Watkins. After they called dispatch about the wreck, they pulled to the side of the road, ran across the median, and helped the driver.
"There was a lady inside the truck. She was trapped, and we stopped and was talking to her to keep her calm, and told her that emergency personnel was on its way," said Charles, adding that she was bleeding from several areas.
Charles said two more WKRECC linemen — Dale Madding and Zach Underhill — heard his call about the wreck on the radio. They arrived at the scene a short time later. Madding and Underhill were in a digger derrick, a truck used to install utility poles.
Charles said the semi driver's arm was pinned, and she was trapped in her cab. Medical personnel needed to get her out as quickly as possible. So, instead of waiting for a wrecker to arrive, the linemen used the digger derrick's boom to lift the overturned cab off the ground enough to allow first responders to free the driver.
"We were all very focused on the job of getting it done and getting the person out safely," said Charles.
Charles said that was the first time they used a digger derrick to lift a tractor, but he knew the plan would work.
"We do a lot of lifting and pulling, so we know about what our trucks can do and can't do," said Charles.
Charles said they were relieved when the semi driver was freed. The Marshall County Emergency Management Agency later wrote about the rescue on Facebook in a post that has since received nearly 2,000 likes and more than 900 shares.
"I wasn't doing it, you know, for good reactions," said Charles. "I was just doing it to help somebody."
Charles said after the rescue, the linemen continued on to their job sites.
The Marshall County Sheriff's Office identified the semi driver as Kyeshia McKinney of Shelbyville, Tennessee. Investigators say she lost control of her tractor-trailer "due to a distraction."
McKinney suffered serious injuries and was airlifted to a hospital in Nashville.
That section of I-69 was closed for several hours.
The sheriff's office says, in addition to WKRECC, deputies were assisted by Marshall County E911, Marshall County Emergency Management Agency, West Marshall Fire Department, Marshall County EMS, and Air Evac.