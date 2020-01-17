Weather Alert

...THE FLOOD WARNING CONTINUES FOR THE FOLLOWING RIVERS IN ILLINOIS...KENTUCKY...MISSOURI... OHIO RIVER AT SHAWNEETOWN ...PADUCAH...OLMSTED LOCK AND DAM AND CAIRO .THE RIVER HAS CRESTED AT CAIRO, AND IS EXPECTED TO CREST AT SHAWNEETOWN TOMORROW MORNING, AT OLMSTED SUNDAY MORNING, AND AT PADUCAH MONDAY MORNING. SLOW FALLS WILL OCCUR AFTER THE CRESTS. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... SAFETY MESSAGE... NEVER DRIVE CARS...TRUCKS OR SPORT UTILITY VEHICLES THROUGH FLOODED AREAS. THE WATER MAY BE TOO DEEP TO ALLOW SAFE PASSAGE. NEVER ALLOW CHILDREN TO PLAY IN OR NEAR FLOOD WATERS. STAY TUNED TO NOAA WEATHER RADIO OR YOUR LOCAL MEDIA FOR FURTHER STATEMENTS AND POSSIBLE UPDATED FORECASTS. ADDITIONAL INFORMATION IS AVAILABLE AT HTTP://WWW.CRH.NOAA.GOV/AHPS2/INDEX.PHP?WFO=PAH /LOWER CASE/ && THE FLOOD WARNING CONTINUES FOR THE OHIO RIVER AT PADUCAH * UNTIL SATURDAY JANUARY 25. * AT 7:00 PM FRIDAY THE STAGE WAS 40.6 FEET. * FLOOD STAGE IS 39.0 FEET. * MINOR FLOODING IS OCCURRING AND MINOR FLOODING IS FORECAST. * FORECAST...THE RIVER WILL CONTINUE RISING TO NEAR 41.5 FEET BY MONDAY MORNING. THE RIVER WILL FALL BELOW FLOOD STAGE SATURDAY MORNING. * IMPACT...AT 43.0 FEET...MODERATE FLOODING OCCURS AFFECTING SEVERAL SMALL UNPROTECTED TOWNS. &&

...STRONG, GUSTY WINDS EXPECTED LATER TONIGHT AND SATURDAY... AN ARCTIC COLD FRONT WILL APPROACH THE REGION LATER TONIGHT, AND THEN CROSS THE AREA DURING THE DAY ON SATURDAY. SOUTHERLY WINDS OF 30 TO 40 MPH ARE EXPECTED AHEAD OF THE FRONT, WITH SIMILAR SPEEDS OUT OF THE WEST AFTER THE FRONT PASSES SATURDAY. THIS COULD CAUSE LOOSE ITEMS TO BLOW AROUND IN YARDS, AND POSSIBLY EVEN POSE AN IMPACT ON THOSE DRIVING HIGH PROFILE VEHICLES ACROSS THE AREA.