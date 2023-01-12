SPRINGFIELD, IL — Governor Pritzker signed legislation Tuesday making Illinois the ninth state to institute an assault weapon ban.
The passage of the new law has elicited strong reactions from politicians, activists, and sheriff's offices across the state.
According to a release from the State of Illinois, House Bill 5471 — the Protect Illinois Communities Act — bans the sale and distribution of assault weapons, high-capacity magazines, and "switches" that convert legal handguns into assault weapons.
The act also "extends the ability of courts to prevent dangerous individuals from possessing a gun through firearm restraining orders."
On Monday, the State-Journal Register explained additional details about the law, saying it:
- Keeps standards set in earlier versions, such as maintaining the age to get a Firearm Owner Identification Card at 18
- Limits long guns to 10 rounds per magazine
- Limits handguns to 15 rounds per magazine
- Increases "restraining order" to a maximum of 12 months
In a statement included in Tuesday's release, Governor Pritzker said his administration had been battling the "powerful forces of the NRA to enshrine the strongest and most effective gun violence legislation" the administration could.
He cited school shootings, saying his administration would keep fighting to "ensure future generations only hear about massacres like Highland Park, Sandy Hook, and Uvalde in their textbooks."
Protect Illinois Communities Chair and President Becky Carroll said in the release the act was the result of "the dedication and leadership of hundreds of survivors, advocates and organizations."
Gun control advocate and former Congresswoman Gabrielle Giffords — who survived being shot in the head in a mass shooting in 2011 — said in a statement included in the release that assault weapons are built to kill and injure quickly and efficiently.
She applauded Illinois leaders for "having the courage to act to remove these weapons of war from our streets.”
Not everyone is happy about the act, with some organizations and politicians voicing strong opposition.
On Tuesday, the National Rifle Association's Institute for Legislative Action released a statement calling the bill an "erosion of Second Amendment rights," saying it banned firearms law-abiding citizens commonly own for self-defense, competition, and recreation.
That same day, Executive Director of the Illinois Rifle Association released a brief letter on the organization's website, addressed directly to "Governor Pritzker, President Harmon, and Speaker Welch."
Challenge accepted. The Illinois State Rifle Association will see the State of Illinois in court.
In a video posted by the Illinois GOP, state Rep. Blaine Wilhour, R-Beecher City, made remarks on the act.
"A government unchecked, a government allowed to defy our constitution is a government that is completely out of control. So you can sit here and dictate whatever you want today. Maybe the political wins are in your favor here today. But I can tell you, we will not comply and you're not gonna do a darn thing about it," he said.
Sheriffs across the state released nearly identical statements regarding the law, which all read in part:
I, among many others, believe that HB 5471 is a clear violation of the 2nd Amendment to the US Constitution.
Therefore ... neither myself nor my office will be checking to ensure that lawful gun owners register their weapons with the state, nor will we be arresting or housing law abiding individuals that have been arrested solely with non-compliance with this act.
These statements were released publicly on social media by sheriffs in Adam, Clay, Edwards, Franklin, Grundy, Iroquois, Jo Daviess, Kankakee, Knox, Lawrence, LaSalle, Lee, Logan, Macoupin, Massac, McHenry, Menard, Monroe, Ogle, Richland, Stephenson, Union, Wabash, White, Whiteside, and Winnebago Counties, with more expected to join.
In a statement released by the City of Highland Park — where a gunman opened fire on a July 4th parade in 2022, killing 7 and wounding dozens more — Mayor Nancy Rotering thanked Pritzker for signing the ban.