DRESDEN, TN — The Weakley County, Tennessee, Backpack Program, which helps feed kids in the community, is finishing out the school year with record numbers.
Dozens of children have been added since the December tornado outbreak.
Dresden makes up 20% of the students in the program, with 70 spread out across the Dresden school system.
That’s the result of the city of Dresden making community needs a priority in its tornado recovery.
As those recovery efforts continue, Dresden Mayor Jeff Washburn says one thing the community needs is funding.
“We need capital to help rebuild those homes that were destroyed and to make those homes available once again for people to reside in our community,” Washburn says.
The city is working to fill other needs, like manpower, but one need they have filled is the need for food for children.
Weakley County Backpack Program President Colin Johnson says these are the program’s highest numbers since December.
“I think in the past we were doing somewhere in the 310 to 320 range, and now we're up to 350, 360, somewhere in there,” Johnson says.
Participants describe the process as controlled chaos. You grab a bag, go down the line and fill it with each product.
It’s a community affair, with people all over the county helping out.
“It’s counselors, teachers, cafeteria workers, principals, everybody; they identify those children they know are hungry,” says Johnson.
This is the last packing for the school year.
During the summer, school cafeterias offer meals for students. The problem is getting kids there.
“For whatever reason — either their parents don't have transportation, or their parents are working and they're home; maybe a 14 year old is babysitting a 6 year old — whatever the case is, they can't get here to eat, so I worry about that,” Johnson says.
Ideally, the backpack program would be able to continue through the summer, delivering food to children.
Logistically, Johnson says he just doesn't know how to make it work.
The final bags will go out, and the backpack program is scheduled to resume in September.