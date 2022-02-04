WEAKLEY COUNTY, TENN – Two Weakley County residents were arrested Thursday after a body was found buried on their property.
On Wednesday, 36-year-old Jessica Rena Thompson visited the Weakley County Sheriff's Office to report her niece, Mandy Noe, was missing. She told law enforcement the last time she had seen her niece was Jan. 22, 2022.
After a captain with the sheriff's office filed a report, it was discovered Jessica's husband, Christopher Thomas Thompson, had been arrested the night before during a domestic dispute between the couple.
During the investigation, it was determined Noe was Christopher's niece. While interviewing Christopher, it was revealed Noe was killed during a dispute between the couple on Jan. 21, 2022.
According to the sheriff's office, the investigation revealed Christopher and Jessica buried Noe's body on their property after she was killed.
A search warrant was then obtained for the couple's property located off Hwy 190 in the Jolly Springs area. The body was soon recovered from a hidden grave on their property.
45-year-old Christopher Thompson has been charged with 2nd degree murder and tampering with evidence. Jessica Thompson has been charged with accessory after the fact to a 2nd degree murder, tampering with evidence and filing a false report.
Christopher's bond was set at $250,000 while Jessica's bond was set at $75,000.