EMA

WEAKLEY COUNTY, TN — The Weakley County Courthouse is open now as a storm refuge and will be until the "all clear" is given. 

The National Weather Service says the severe weather risk through 11 p.m. is expected to be confined to southwest Kentucky and northwest Tennessee, mainly along and south of a line from Hickman to Murray to Hopkinsville.

NWS

The courthouse is located at 116 W. Main St. in Dresden.

Bring any necessary medications or other items in case you cannot return home. 

For more information, call Weakley County Emergency Management at 

731-364-5454.