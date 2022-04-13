Weakley County EMA

Weakley County is extending courthouse hours Wednesday so residents can use the basement as a storm shelter during potential severe weather.

Residents can enter the courthouse after-hours through the south-side entrance, according to the Weakley County Facebook page. The entrance has a statue of Ned Ray McWherter in front of it.

Questions can be directed to the Weakley County Mayor's Office at 731-364-5414.

On Tuesday night, Lyon County in Kentucky established a list of storm shelters for residents in that community. In Graves County, local elementary schools will serve as storm shelters for the public. Local 6's Noah Bergren also shared a list of storm shelters on his Facebook page.