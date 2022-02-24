weakley county covid-19 map

WEAKLEY COUNTY, TENN – Several Weakley County employees are reporting their emails have been hacked, the Weakley County Sheriff's Office says.

According to the sheriff's office, the hackers are using these emails to send various messages to people in their address book.

The sheriff's office is urging the community to use caution when opening an email from an address ending with @weakleycountytn.gov

IT personnel are currently working to correct the issue.