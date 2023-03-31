WEAKLEY COUNTY, TN — When weather turns severe, there are times it's important to seek shelter — and quickly. That's easier said than done for people who live in mobile homes or don’t feel safe where they find themselves when storms strike.
That's why communities in the region are turning everyday buildings into safe places for local families.
In Weakley County, Tennessee, Emergency Management Director Ray Wiggington says he and his team have been preparing for the storms predicted for Friday all week, and the courthouse is open to the public as a shelter.
Weakley County is ready to weather any storm. Wiggington says they have worked diligently to prepare. "We also have been in contact with all of our fire departments to make sure everybody's ready to go and they are they're ready at a moment's notice," he says.
He says Dresden was hit pretty hard in the December 2021 tornado outbreak. That's why he says the county has discovered more ways to prepare.
"We learned a lot from the Dec. 10, 2021, tornado. Probably the biggest thing that we learned is collaboration between all of the different technical specialties that we have here within the county. That's always been a big thing. Communication is huge through all this and making sure everybody's on the same page," He says.
Wiggington also says having a place to stay safe is crucial in times like this. "Having a place to go is immensely important part," he says. Usually the basement of the Weakley County Courthouse acts as a hallway. But in a storm, it could mean much more.
"It's a very solid shelter. It was originally built to be a fallout shelter, so the walls are thick. It's been through plenty of storms before, and we're pretty confident with it," says Wiggington.
With the proper plans in place, Wiggington says the Weakley County community doesn't need to worry.
"We've done everything that we can do to prepare for and mitigate for and respond to and recover from storms in the past, and we're gonna keep on doing that," he says.
Wiggington says the only downside of the shelter is that there's no backup generator if power goes out.