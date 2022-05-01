DRESDEN,TN-- Dresden was hit with devastating tornadoes on Dec. 10, but they're not letting that stop them from keeping this tradition alive.
The 42nd annual Tennessee Iris Festival is in the city this week. The festivities kicked off early, with a celebration of art.
Theatre, paintings and drawings and music.
Weakley County Schools held their arts festival Saturday, showcasing students across the county.
This is the second year now. Jacob Abbott, director for the Dresden High School pop band, says it’s a positive event for art students.
“We're hoping to continue this tradition for a long time because it gives the students that don't always get the spotlight a chance to get some credit for what they do,” Abbott says.
Giving students the chance to show their talent gives them a new sense of purpose that many don't take lightly.
“Their lives are just so much more full. They're happy. When they do get serious, you can tell they're serious about it, because it just, it’s incredible what they can do,” says Abbott.
The festival boosts their confidence as well.
Abbott says he can see the changes in his kids.
“To think about the opportunity that this has given them. Some of them are starting to look at careers in music because of this. To watch them grow and then get to this point, it makes me really proud,” Abbott says.
Now the DHS pop band is focusing on their next big performance. The Iris Festival.
They've been preparing for this day for months now.
“This started, literally, the second day of school. So we have put in countless hours of practice, not just together, but when they get home and practice on their own,” Abbott says.
Abbott and the kids are excited to end their 2022 school year with a bang this Friday night.
The pop band will perform at the Music Fest on Friday night at 6 p.m.
For a full schedule of iris festival events, visit the Tennessee Iris Festival Facebook page.