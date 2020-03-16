WEAKLEY COUNTY, TN — The Weakley County School District in Tennessee has announced schools will be closed starting Tuesday after Gov. Bill Lee recommended all schools "close as soon as possible."
The district says schools will be closed through at least April 1.
A news release announcing the closure notes that online classes are not a viable option for Weakley County, because of lack of internet access for many families in the county.
The district says meals will be provided to students during the closure. According to the release, "any child under 18 years of age is eligible and must be present to receive the meals."
The district says during the week of March 16-20, families can pick up a complete lunch and a breakfast item from 11 a.m. until 1 p.m. via drive through at Dresden K-8, Gleason, Greenfield, Martin Elementary, Sharon and Westview schools.
Meals will be provided after this week, but details are being worked out.
The district says parents of children who have medications in the school nurse's office can pick those up from their school nurse from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Tuesday and Wednesday this week.