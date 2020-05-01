WEAKLEY COUNTY, TN -- Weakley County Schools is postponing their high school graduations to the weekend of June 12. Graduation was originally scheduled for May 15.
School director Randy Frazier says they made the decision to move the graduation date after talking with local health officials.
According to a news release from the school district, principals will make decisions regarding specific dates, times and formats of their ceremonies. However, social distancing guidelines must be met regardless of the ceremony format.
Frazier says he has shared guidelines from the state outlining proper social distancing requirements if graduation is held in-person.
Frazier says they plan to hold a public gathering sometime after the pandemic ends to honor any senior who has to miss the new graduation date.