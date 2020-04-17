WEAKLEY COUNTY, TN -- Following Gov. Bill Lee's recommendations to close all Tennessee schools for the remainder of the year, Weakley County School director, staff, and principals met online to find out the next steps of closing out the school year.
The meeting covered meals, grading, graduation, and the gradual return to school facilities.
Weakley County Schools Director Randy Frazier says the principals, teachers, and staff who worked alongside cafeteria staff has provided nearly 100,000 meals since schools closed.
Frazier says meal distribution will now take place on Tuesdays and Fridays and will continue through the summer and until school restarts in August.
Next, Frazier reviewed the recent actions of the State Board of Education:
- Seniors’ required credits reduced from 22 to 20
- Mandate for high school grading to follow state uniform grading policy and follow a similar formula statewide for calculating GPA
- Districts allowed to determine grading for Kindergarten-8th grade as a local decision.
Frazier also announced a meeting on Friday with high school principals and counselors to discuss Seniors' grades. He also asked all principals to arrange online meeting with their faculty to discuss grading. Additionally, he asked for plans to be made for teachers' staggered return to the facilities.
Schools would also need to create a plan where students can return all materials such as books and computers and get items they left behind when schools closed March 16. Faculty should also make plans for report cards and yearbooks to be distributed.
Frazier noted there are many ways the district could grade. He said there was nine weeks of instruction in the second semester. The teachers could take five of the six weeks and average or take the first semester and double it and let the second semester count as a third.
Students who are failing or on the borderline can be given additional work to help offset the balance. However, Frazier says equity is a concern due to special needs and a large portion of Weakley student population is without internet access. Any form of instruction to help a student improve would have to be in print and be adapted for special needs.
The guidance from the state is clear – any student passing prior to March 16 when Weakley County Schools closed will pass.
Frazier says efforts will be made for seniors who are not on track to graduate. However, Frazier says principals and counselors says there are only a few seniors countywide who are not on track.
Frazier says the current plan for graduation is to keep the date of May 15 with May 1 as the deadline to determine how ceremonies might look. If social distancing guidelines have been adjusted to allow larger gatherings, May 15 will stand. If not, Frazier says an alternate date or approach will be announced.