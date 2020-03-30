WEAKLEY COUNTY, TN -- Weakley County Schools in Tennessee have extended its school closure until April 30 due to COVID-19.
Director Randy Frazier says they will continue to provide meals.
On Thursday, students will receive a page of instructional suggestions for continued learning engagement.
“We want our students and parents to know that even though we are not in a classroom, students can continue to learn. We are offering suggestions to encourage structure to days that may already be showing signs of ‘cabin fever,’” Frazier pointed out. “But these ideas are not for grades.
More information will be added to the their website, www.weakleyschools.com, by Friday.