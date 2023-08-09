WEAKLEY, TN — Weakley County School will be closing at 2 p.m. for severe weather. Busses will run accordingly with the early dismissals schedule.
Dresden Elementary will dismiss car riders at 1:45 p.m. and busses at 2 p.m. They will not have any after school activities today.
Dresden High School will dismiss at 1:45 p.m.
Gleason Schools will dismiss pre-school students at 1:45 p.m. 3-5 grades will be dismissed at 1:50 p.m. 6-12 grades will be dismissed at 1:55 p.m.
Martin Elementary School will be dismissed at 1:30 p.m. and they will have no after school care. Martin Middle School will dismiss at 2 p.m.
Westview High School will be dismissed at 1:45 p.m.
Sharon School will dismiss out of the back at 1:15 p.m. and 1:50 p.m. out of the front.