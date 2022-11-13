WEAKLEY COUNTY, TN — Capt. Marty Plunk with the Weakley County Sheriff's Department has died, the department announced in a social media post on Sunday.
"Captain Plunk's dedication to and the love for the citizens of Weakley County was beyond reproach," the department posted on Facebook. "We love and will greatly miss Marty."
Plunk started his career at Weakley County Sheriff's Department on Nov. 11, 1999. He served as a dispatcher, patrolman, investigator and captain of the Investigations Division.