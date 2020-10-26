WEAKLEY COUNTY, TN -- The Weakley County Sheriff's Department is searching for 32-year-old Joseph L. Brown following a shooting on Saturday night.
The shooting took place on the Tennessee side of Dukedom after a confrontation took place between Brown and 24-year-old victim, Tyler Forrester.
Forrester was shot in the driveway of a residence. He was then taken to a hospital in St. Louis for injuries that are believed to be non life-threatening.
Brown fled the scene of the shooting and has not been located. There is an arrest warrant on file with the Weakley County Sheriff's Department for attempted 1st degree murder.
Anyone with information of Brown's location is asked to contact their local law enforcement or the Weakley County Sheriff's Department at (731)-364-5454.