WEAKLEY COUNTY, TN — Starting at Monday at midnight, Weakley County, Tennessee, will be under a face mask or covering mandate due to an increase of COVID-19 cases, according to Thunderbolt Radio.
Over the past 10 days, there have been 222 new positive COVID-19 cases in the county, which sparked the need for the mandate.
In an interview with Thunderbolt Radio, Mayor Bynum says the mandate is fairly straight forward. "We're asking everyone, that as they interact in the public, that they wear a face covering," Bynum says. "It doesn't have to be any specialized mask, any kind of face covering will get the job done."
Bynum also mentions that wearing a face covering is to protect other people. It's not in an effort to keep you from getting the virus, but to keep you from spreading the virus, in the event that you have it.
Additionally, in the interview, Bynum states that people should wear a mask or face covering in times where you are unable to remain socially distant.
Bynum says if you're in your home or alone in your vehicle, you don't have to wear a mask.
Additionally, Bynum says there are exceptions to the mandate:
- Children under the age of 12 are exempt.
- Any person having trouble breathing or who has underlying health conditions is exempt.
- Anyone incapacitated so they can't take their own mask off or put it on is exempt.
Furthermore, Bynum says you don't have to wear a mask, if you are doing the following:
- Eating or drinking in a restaurant
- While outdoors, unless you can't be socially distant
- Working, if you can be socially distant
- In houses of worship, unless your church is asking you to wear one
Thunderbolt Radio says the mask mandate for the county is in effect until further notice.
Weakley County currently has 451 confirmed COVID-19 cases, with 144 of those having recovered, and 5 deaths, according to the Tennessee Department of Public Health.
