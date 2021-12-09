Weather Authority Alert for Friday night & overnight into early Saturday morning, as the threat for severe thunderstorms and possible tornadoes continues to increase across the Local 6 area.
This rare December setup of unseasonably warm air, high humidity, strong wind shear, and an incoming powerful cold front will provide the ingredients for perhaps two rounds of severe storms Friday night.
This is a similar weather setup to what we had this past Sunday night/Monday morning, except this event actually features a stronger wind field. This has us concerned that one or two storms could produce a strong, longer-track tornado.
It also appears possible that we will face a slightly higher threat for strong, damaging wind gusts with a line of storms overnight that will come through just ahead of a cold front.
It will be important for you to have multiple ways to receive and hear warnings as you try to sleep Friday night. Be sure to download the most recent version of the WPSD Radar app, and have your NOAA weather radio on and ready. Know your plan of action if severe weather threatens.