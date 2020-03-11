UPDATED: 3/11/20 7:00PM - We have activated a Weather Authority Alert for Thursday afternoon and evening for the potential of thunderstorms to turn severe across the entire Local 6 area -- including all of southern Illinois, southeast Missouri, northwest Tennessee, and western Kentucky. Time timeframe to watch is between 3PM and 10PM moving from west to east.
STORM SETUP:
- We will have a warm front lift through the area Thursday morning, causing rapid warming of the temperatures and a rise in the humidity. Temperatures will be in the upper 60s by Thursday afternoon with a noticeable amount of humidity for the first time in a while.
- A few storm cells may pop-up ahead of the actual cold front, but the bulk of Thursday's activity should be along the front when it moves through in the evening hours.
WIND:
- Damaging winds could gust over 60 mph in some thunderstorms
- Outdoor furniture and decor could be blown around.
- Soggy ground could make it easier for shallow-rooted or weakened trees to topple.
TORNADO THREAT:
- The threat for severe weather is equally high area wide
- This will all depend if we get clearing during the day... more sunshine and breaks in the clouds will mean more fuel for storms to tap into later on in the evening
- Even still, strong winds aloft in the atmosphere have us under a risk for a few tornadoes.
- The ingredients, as shown below, of wind and heat energy in the atmosphere are moderate-high.
It is important to have multiple ways to get weather alerts! A weather radio is recommended.
