Weather Alert

...DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM CDT THIS MORNING... THE NATIONAL WEATHER SERVICE IN PADUCAH HAS ISSUED A DENSE FOG ADVISORY, WHICH IS IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM CDT THIS MORNING. * VISIBILITY...EXPECT AREAS OF FOG EARLY THIS MORNING TO REDUCE VISIBILITIES TO NEAR OF BELOW A QUARTER MILE AT TIMES. * IMPACTS...MOTORISTS SHOULD BE PREPARED FOR RAPIDLY CHANGING VISIBILITIES WITHIN VERY SHORT DISTANCES. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... A DENSE FOG ADVISORY MEANS VISIBILITIES WILL FREQUENTLY BE REDUCED TO LESS THAN ONE QUARTER MILE. IF DRIVING...SLOW DOWN... USE YOUR LOW-BEAM HEADLIGHTS...AND LEAVE PLENTY OF DISTANCE AHEAD OF YOU. &&