UPDATED: 3/12/20 12:00AM - We have activated a Weather Authority Alert for Thursday afternoon and evening for the potential of thunderstorms to turn severe across the entire Local 6 area. The time frame to watch is through 11PM.
STORM SETUP:
- Our afternoon will feature a break in the storms for most of us, and a surge of warmer, more humid air. Any sunshine will increase our severe storm chance for this evening.
- This evening's storm threat will run between 6-11PM. A broken line of storms will likely develop ahead of a cold front. If any isolated storms develop out ahead of this line, they would have a higher threat for tornadoes and hail...meanwhile a damaging wind threat with embedded tornadoes would be the main impacts with the line.
WIND:
- Damaging winds could gust over 60 mph in some thunderstorms
- Outdoor furniture and decor could be blown around.
- Soggy ground could make it easier for shallow-rooted or weakened trees to topple.
TORNADO THREAT:
- A strong / long-lived tornado or two is possible.
- If we see any sunshine or breaks in the clouds, this will mean more fuel for storms to tap into later on in the evening
- Tornado ingredients for today are in the medium to high range.
It is important to have multiple ways to get weather alerts! Our WPSD Radar app can send you tornado and severe thunderstorm warnings automatically. A weather radio in addition to the app is recommended. We'll have LIVE streaming storm coverage as conditions warrant on-air and online when severe weather threatens you or your property.
For more information on severe weather safety, view the checklists below.