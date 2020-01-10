UPDATED: 1/10/20 5:45PM - We have activated a Weather Authority Alert for Saturday due to multiple weather-related impacts, including the threat for flash flooding, high winds, and severe weather.
FLOOD THREAT:
- We will see a period of very heavy rain as a band of thunderstorms moves west to east across the area Saturday morning. There is still a little wiggle room among forecast models with the exact timing of the heaviest rain, but it looks to be centered around the daybreak time frame.
- Rainfall totals through Saturday are expected to run around 2-3" over KY & TN, with up to 3-4" possible in IL & MO. Most of this will fall in just a few hours, leading to rapid rises in creeks and streams, flash flooding on roads, and inundation of low-lying areas. A Flash Flood Watch is now in effect for most of the Local 6 area from Friday evening through Saturday afternoon.
WIND:
- Gusty south winds will increase tonight and peak Saturday morning, between 6AM and Noon. The strongest wind gusts could reach 45-50 mph, possibly even higher in parts of KY & TN.
- Outdoor furniture and decor could be blown around.
- Soggy ground could make it easier for shallow-rooted or weakened trees to topple.
- Travel will be difficult for high-profile vehicles.
SEVERE STORMS:
- The threat for severe weather is highest in Missouri and Tennessee, and lower in Kentucky and Illinois.
- Everyone though is at risk for damaging wind gusts and a brief tornado within the line of storms.
- Lots of lightning and thunder is possible too.
- Little to no threat for any hail with these storms.
The risk for severe storms will be right along the leading edge of this squall line, moving from west to east across the area between 1AM and 11AM Saturday morning.
For more information on severe weather safety, view the checklists below.