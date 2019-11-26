UPDATED: 11/26/19 - Here is the latest from Trent Okerson on the possibility for severe storms Tuesday night.
What: One or more broken lines of storms will likely develop this evening. Some of these storms may turn severe, with the potential for damaging wind gusts over 60 mph, isolated tornadoes, and hail. Also, outside of thunderstorms, there will be very gusty winds overnight, possibly up to 40 mph.
When: Severe storms will be most likely in our area between Tue 7PM - Wed. 2AM.
Where: The best ingredients for severe storms will be in southeast Missouri and areas right along the Mississippi River. As the storms move east of the river, they should gradually weaken, but may continue to be severe across southern Illinois, far western KY, and northwest Tennessee.
