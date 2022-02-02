A Weather Authority Alert is in effect for Wednesday night into Thursday. A significant winter storm is on its way. Everyone should plan and prepare for very difficult, to borderline impossible travel conditions Thursday into Friday morning. Have some extra food, groceries, cash, and gas stocked up. Make sure your devices are fully charged. 

An ICE STORM WARNING is in effect for all of western KY, northwest TN, southeast IL, and the MO Bootheel. That runs from Wednesday night through Thursday.

2

A WINTER STORM WARNING is in effect for all counties shaded in pink in the above graphic. That runs from Wednesday night through Thursday.

Expect a heavy and steady mix of sleet, freezing rain and snow all day Thursday, depending on where you live. The graphic below shows the simulated radar at noon.

3
BLUE: Change to heavy snow in the Carbondale, Illinois, area and adjacent southern Illinois and southeast Missouri.
 
PURPLE: Mix of freezing rain and sleet. Very slick travel from sleet, and still potentially enough ice for some tree damage and scattered power outages.
 
PINK: Mainly freezing rain. These areas will be most concerning for power outages, downed trees, and more severe impacts.
 
5

Local impacts seen above. 2-6" of snow is possible in the blue shadings of MO and IL, after a brief window of sleet Thursday morning.

In the purple, a 1/4" to 3/4" of freezing rain and/or 1-2" of sleet is forecast. This is where power outage risk will be maximized, especially areas that see minimal sleet.

4
We are now giving a 3/4 probability of there being power outages in western KY, northwest TN, and the Missouri Bootheel tomorrow. This does not mean everyone will, but many probably will.
 
Between 1/4" and 3/4" of freezing rain, combined with wind gusts up to 30 MPH spells trouble. This is separate from the sleet that will fall.
 
Then to top it off, a coating to 2" of snow late Thursday night into early Friday.

Stay with the weather team on-air and online for more as we near the event.