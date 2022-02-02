A Weather Authority Alert is in effect for Wednesday night into Thursday. A significant winter storm is on its way. Everyone should plan and prepare for very difficult, to borderline impossible travel conditions Thursday into Friday morning. Have some extra food, groceries, cash, and gas stocked up. Make sure your devices are fully charged.
An ICE STORM WARNING is in effect for all of western KY, northwest TN, southeast IL, and the MO Bootheel. That runs from Wednesday night through Thursday.
A WINTER STORM WARNING is in effect for all counties shaded in pink in the above graphic. That runs from Wednesday night through Thursday.
Expect a heavy and steady mix of sleet, freezing rain and snow all day Thursday, depending on where you live. The graphic below shows the simulated radar at noon.
Local impacts seen above. 2-6" of snow is possible in the blue shadings of MO and IL, after a brief window of sleet Thursday morning.
In the purple, a 1/4" to 3/4" of freezing rain and/or 1-2" of sleet is forecast. This is where power outage risk will be maximized, especially areas that see minimal sleet.
Stay with the weather team on-air and online for more as we near the event.