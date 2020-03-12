UPDATED: 3/12/20 7:00PM - We will continue with a Weather Authority Alert through 11PM, when a Tornado Watch across our area is set to expire.
-Storm development this evening has been rather limited over much of the area. It appears that the first round of storms that moved across parts of the region earlier this afternoon may have helped zap some of the energy from the atmosphere. However, areas within the Tornado Watch will still have a threat for thunderstorms as a cold front moves through.
It is important to have multiple ways to get weather alerts! Our WPSD Radar app can send you tornado and severe thunderstorm warnings automatically. A weather radio in addition to the app is recommended. We'll have LIVE streaming storm coverage as conditions warrant on-air and online when severe weather threatens you or your property.
For more information on severe weather safety, view the checklists below.