A Weather Authority Alert is in effect for Wednesday night into Thursday. A significant winter storm is on its way. Everyone should plan and prepare for very difficult, to borderline impossible travel conditions Thursday, all day. Have some extra food, groceries, and gas stocked up.
A WINTER STORM WARNING is in effect for all counties shaded in pink in the above graphic. That runs from Wednesday night through all of Thursday.
It is still possible that parts of northwest Tennessee, and Fulton, Hickman, Graves and Calloway counties in Kentucky could be upgraded to an Ice Storm Warning on Wednesday. But, that is just a technicality from the local National Weather Service and not any change to the actual impact.
Expect a heavy and steady mix of sleet, freezing rain and snow all day Thursday, depending on where you live. The graphic below shows the simulated radar at noon.
Local impacts in your town are listed on the graphic above. The highest concern for power outages and tree damage is in the salmon color of northwest Tennessee and west Kentucky where the highest threat for prolonged freezing rain exists.
Stay with the weather team on-air and online for more as we near the event.