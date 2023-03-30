PADUCAH — Local 6 is activating a Weather Authority Alert for Friday afternoon and evening, for the possibility of severe thunderstorms, including a tornado threat.
The potential exists for severe thunderstorms in the Local 6 area between 4 p.m. and 11 p.m. on Friday evening. This would most likely take the form of a broken line of storms ahead of a cold front moving in from the west. The main concern with these storms would be the threat for damaging wind gusts and tornadoes. A strong, longer-track tornado cannot be ruled out with any supercells that remain isolated from the rest of the line.
This is a tricky forecast for Friday. If all of the ingredients are present, this could be a significant round of severe storms. However, there is uncertainty if all of these ingredients will come together at the same time.
A strong cold front will provide lift for storms to develop, and there will be more than enough wind shear needed for severe storms. However, forecast models are uncertain how much instability will be present to fuel those storms, and it's questionable exactly how warm and humid it will get, depending on how much cloud cover versus sunshine that we see during the day. A lack of instability would help limit our severe storm potential.
As always, with the potential for severe weather, we want you to be prepared.
