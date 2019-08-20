Weather Alert

SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WATCH 604 IS IN EFFECT UNTIL 800 PM CDT FOR THE FOLLOWING LOCATIONS KY . KENTUCKY COUNTIES INCLUDED ARE BALLARD BRECKINRIDGE BULLITT CALDWELL CARLISLE CRITTENDEN DAVIESS FULTON GRAVES GRAYSON HANCOCK HARDIN HENDERSON HENRY HICKMAN HOPKINS JEFFERSON LARUE LIVINGSTON LYON MARSHALL MCCRACKEN MCLEAN MEADE MUHLENBERG NELSON OHIO OLDHAM SHELBY SPENCER TRIMBLE UNION WEBSTER

...HOT AND HUMID CONDITIONS EXPECTED THROUGH WEDNESDAY... HIGH TEMPERATURES IN THE LOWER 90S ARE FORECAST OVER THE SOUTHERN HALF OF THE REGION THIS AFTERNOON AND THROUGHOUT THE REGION WEDNESDAY. FACTOR IN THE EXTREME HUMIDITY AND IT WILL FEEL LIKE IT IS 100 DEGREES OR GREATER. THE WORST CONDITIONS BOTH DAYS ARE EXPECTED OVER SOUTHEAST MISSOURI AND THE PURCHASE AREA OF WESTERN KENTUCKY. A LARGE AREA OF SHOWERS AND THUNDERSTORMS IS EXPECTED TO MOVE SOUTHEAST THROUGH THE ENTIRE AREA THIS AFTERNOON, SO THE IMPACTS FROM THE HEAT AND HUMIDITY SHOULD BE RELATIVELY SHORT-LIVED TODAY. HOWEVER, LESS COVERAGE OF SHOWERS AND THUNDERSTORMS IS EXPECTED WEDNESDAY, SO THE OPPRESSIVE CONDITIONS WILL LIKELY CONTINUE THROUGH THE ENTIRE AFTERNOON IN MOST LOCATIONS. THE COMBINATION OF HOT TEMPERATURES AND HIGH HUMIDITY WILL CREATE A SITUATION IN WHICH HEAT ILLNESSES ARE POSSIBLE. DRINK PLENTY OF FLUIDS, TAKE FREQUENT BREAKS IN THE SHADE OR AIR-CONDITIONING, AND WEAR LIGHT WEIGHT AND LOOSE FITTING CLOTHING WHEN POSSIBLE. TRY TO RESCHEDULE STRENUOUS ACTIVITIES TO THE EARLY MORNING OR EVENING. CHECK UP ON RELATIVES AND NEIGHBORS. MAKE SURE OUTDOOR PETS HAVE AN ADEQUATE SUPPLY OF FRESH WATER.