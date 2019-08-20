There is the potential for severe thunderstorm with damaging winds this afternoon.
The highest threat for severe weather will be in southern Illinois, closer to I-64 and Route 13 (Carbondale, Marion, Harrisburg).
Storms will arrive in southern Illinois around 1-2PM.
The storms should start to weaken as they move south, but there is some potential for severe storms into western Kentucky.
Storms will be moving closer to the Ohio River toward 3-5PM.
Storms may hold together toward the Kentucky/Tennessee line between 5-7PM.