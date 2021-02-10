Wednesday Afternoon Update:
A Weather Authority Alert continues through Thursday, as we continue to track impacts from freezing rain and sleet in our area. Numerous slide-offs and accidents have already occurred through today, and travel conditions will deteriorate as we head into Wednesday night and Thursday morning.
An Ice Storm Warning continues through Thursday PM for extreme southern IL, all of west KY, the Missouri Bootheel, and NW Tennessee. An Ice Storm Warning means ice accumulation from two-tenths to near one-half inch is expected. Some sleet accumulation is possible as well. Areas in the Winter Weather Advisory can expect a mix of sleet and freezing rain, with one to two tenths of an inch of ice, up to one-half inch of sleet, and some light snow.
A mix of sleet and ice will continue into Wednesday night, primarily along and north of the Ohio River. Farther south, freezing rain will be the primary threat, increasing in coverage through the evening and overnight hours. We still expect the higher amounts of ice in southern sections of west KY, NW TN, and the MO Bootheel.
Below are some snapshots showing how this storm will evolve through Thursday AM:
Plan for dangerous travel, with slippery road conditions. Assume any untreated surfaces are slick! In areas that receive the higher amounts of ice, some scattered power outages and downed tree limbs could be possible. It is important to remember, however, that while this storm may bring some significant impacts, this is not expected to be nearly as severe as what we experienced in 2009, when we experienced ice totals up to two inches or more!
As this storm moves out, we could have a period of gusty winds on Thursday. There is some potential that this could add strain to any heavily iced trees.
We will also be looking at an extended period of sub-freezing temperatures in the wake of this system. Once temperatures drop below freezing this week, it's likely that we'll stay below freezing into the middle of next week. This weekend could bring some of the coldest air in at least a couple of years.
Dangerously cold wind chills will likely drop below zero by Sunday and Monday mornings. Records could be at jeopardy!
And last, but not least, we'll need to keep a close eye on the forecast for next Monday and Tuesday, as there are signs that a new system could bring a chance for more wintry weather to our area.
Be sure to stay with WPSD Local 6 on air and online as we track this winter storm.