Thursday Afternoon Update:
A Weather Authority Alert continues into Friday, as impacts continue from the departing winter storm. Slick roads and sidewalks continue to be big concerns. There have been numerous accidents over the past couple of days, and hazardous driving conditions will continue. Any melting that occurs today will likely refreeze tonight. A little sunshine and temps near freezing will hopefully offer some improvements with conditions on Friday afternoon, but refreezing will again be an issue Saturday morning.
Next up is an extended period of sub-freezing temperatures in the wake of this system. Once temperatures drop below freezing this week, it's likely that we'll stay below freezing into at least the second half of next week. This weekend could bring some of the coldest air in at least a couple of years.
Dangerously cold wind chills will likely drop below zero by Sunday and Monday mornings.
And last, but not least, we'll need to keep a close eye on the forecast for early next week, with the potential of another winter storm. While it's still too early to offer specific details, forecast models are converging on a solution that would bring accumulating, potentially heavy, snow to our area. This setup, with Arctic air locked in, and a strong area of low pressure passing to our south, is a classic setup for a significant snow maker in our region.
Be sure to stay with WPSD Local 6 on air, online, and on your WPSD Radar app as we track more winter weather.