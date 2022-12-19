Local 6 is issuing a Weather Authority Alert for Thursday night through Saturday. This is for dangerously cold temperatures and wind chills, along with the chance of accumulating snow and travel impacts.
A powerful Arctic cold front will blast into our area on Thursday evening. Temperatures will drop rapidly behind this front — some spots could drop 20-30° in a matter of a couple of hours. As soon as this front arrives, very gusty winds will also kick in. Some gusts as high as 35-45 mph are likely from Thursday night through Friday.
— Wind chills will drop below zero just past midnight Thursday night and remain below average until Saturday afternoon. Some spots in southern Illinois may stay below zero into Sunday. The worst will be toward sunrise Friday and Saturday mornings, when wind chills could range from -10° to -15°, and isolated -20° is possible in southern Illinois and southeast Missouri. Frostbite to exposed skin is possible within 30 minutes once wind chills get close to -20°.
— These will be the coldest temps and wind chills since mid Feb. 2021, and the coldest it's been in December since 2004.
— Wintry precipitation details are still uncertain, but the most likely scenario appears to be a period of rain on Thursday afternoon, quickly switching to snow as the cold front moves through in the evening. This would likely mean a short 2 to 3 hour window of snow, which could feature a heavy burst of snow, then quickly end by midnight Thursday night. Forecast models are still not consistent on possible amounts, but the most likely outcomes would be between a dusting to 1 inch on the low end, and close to 2 to 3 inches on the higher end.
— Regardless of how much or little snow we get, travel impacts will be likely late Thursday night into Friday, with a flash freeze possible. Any moisture on the pavement will freeze and cause black ice as temperatures plummet. Plan to have any travel completed by late Thursday afternoon.
— This will be a large-scale storm system that will bring major impacts to much of the Midwest, Great Lakes and Northeast. There will likely be serious travel delays and cancellations, especially on Thursday and Friday.