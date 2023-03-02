Local 6 is activating a Weather Authority Alert for overnight Thursday into Friday morning.
The Local 6 Weather Authority is tracking three different impacts with this system.
- High wind will likely be the biggest impact. Wind gusts are expected to increase after sunrise Friday, with the strongest winds toward midday and the afternoon once the rain/storms are over. Widespread gusts of 40-45 mph are possible over most of the area. The strongest winds will likely occur over portions of west Kentucky and northwest Tennessee, where it’s possible that a few gusts could reach 50-60 mph. As of this writing, a high wind warning has been posted for Local 6 counties in Tennessee for 6 a.m. to 6 p.m. Friday. Paducah still has us in a wind advisory, but this could change. The wind event forecast for Friday is a bit more concerning because of the heavy rain that will precede it. The ground will be saturated and soft, making trees more vulnerable to being toppled in the wind. That could lead to some scattered power outages.
- There’s a small severe weather risk over Kentucky Tennessee. That will be a fairly short window between perhaps 4 a.m. and 10 a.m. Friday morning. There are questions about whether the atmosphere will be unstable enough to support severe weather, but some of the models Thursday afternoon are trending slightly more favorable. A broken line of storms along an oncoming cold front could possibly produce a damaging wind gust or a brief spin up tornado.
- Heavy rain/flooding concerns: A flood watch is in effect area wide from 6 p.m. Thursday to 12 p.m. Friday. Models seem to be zeroing in on an area near the Ohio River north and west into Illinois and Missouri where widespread 2-inch to 3-inch rain totals are possible, with isolated areas getting 4 inches or more not out of the question. The heaviest rain is expected to be between midnight and 7 a.m. for most.