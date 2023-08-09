We have activated a Weather Authority Alert for Wednesday afternoon into late Wednesday night for the potential for more severe thunderstorms and heavy rain.
The southern half of the area (KY, TN, & SEMO) are included in a level 3 "enhanced" risk for severe storms for this evening. This may include a risk for damaging winds, hail, and possibly a couple of tornadoes.
A large area of rain will be moving into the area for this afternoon. An isolated strong storm can't be ruled out this afternoon, but it appears that the best ingredients for severe weather will move in later this evening, between 8PM - 1AM.
Initial storms this evening may begin with a few supercells in SEMO toward 8-9PM. These may have a slightly higher risk for hail or a tornado. By 10-11PM, storms will likely congeal into a line with more of a damaging wind threat as they move into KY & TN. Most of the storms should be south of our area by 1AM.
In addition to the threat for severe storms, there may be some repeat rounds of heavy rain over parts of the area, which could lead to at least some minor flooding issues. Areas from the MO Bootheel into NW TN look to have the highest chance for some 2-3" rainfall totals.
Be sure to have your devices charged up tonight, and have multiple ways to receive and hear warnings if they are issued, including your WPSD Radar app. Stay with us tonight as we track the storm.