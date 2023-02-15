A Weather Authority Alert is in effect from 11 p.m. Wednesday night into 12 p.m. Thursday.
Local 6 Meteorologist Noah Bergren says two areas of more significant severe weather risk will clip our region late Wednesday evening and Thursday morning. While the highest risks are just east and south of our coverage area, things have trended up slightly for us, prompting Local 6 to announce a Weather Authority Alert.
In the first round, storms are expected to enter from south to north between 10:30 p.m. Wednesday and 4 a.m. Thursday. Those storms will likely produce a lot of lightning, downpours, gusty winds and hail. Hail may be the highest concern with those cells. A tornado is also possible with this convection, mainly in areas that are south of a line from Sikeston, Missouri, to Benton, Kentucky.
The second round is trickier, but has more potential to be impactful if things align. From 8 a.m. until 12 p.m. Thursday, a cold front is expected to enter from the west. Over the past few days, it looked like this front would not yield storms until it was out of our coverage area, but that has changed.
Indications are shifting this potential west as of Wednesday. That means a broken line of supercell thunderstorms may form, tracking very fast to the east after 8 a.m., especially in areas from Paducah to Mayfield to Union City and points east of those three cities. Should any supercells form, they would carry mainly a damaging wind and/or tornado risk. It's possible those cells might not form until just on the easternmost fringes of our area, but where they do end up forming, tornado warnings will likely accompany them. We'll have to wait and see how data trends with this second round as we get closer.
Local 6 Chief Meteorologist Trent Okerson says folks in our area should make sure their phones/other electronic devices are charged and have multiple ways to receive and hear warnings before going to bed Wednesday night.