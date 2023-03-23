Confidence in potential severe storms is increasing for our area.
The Storm Prediction Center has expanded the level 3 "enhanced" risk into KY, TN, & the MO Bootheel for Friday.
This is where a line of storms is expected between 5 p.m. to 11 p.m. Friday evening. Possible damaging wind gusts will be the primary concern, but a brief spin-up type tornado or two can't be ruled out.
There is still a bit of uncertainty if we'll end up with enough instability for severe storms. If we have more rain during the day over this area, that may limit our severe threat. If we stay dry for longer, that would increase the threat.
Flooding will be a big concern for areas of southern Illinois, southeast Missouri, and near the Ohio River into west Kentucky. A swath of 3-5 inches of rain is likely in these areas through Friday night. Isolated higher amounts are possible.