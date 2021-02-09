Tuesday Morning Update:
We have issued a Weather Authority Alert for Tuesday night through Thursday, as we continue to track the potential for freezing rain to cause significant ice accumulation in parts of our area.
A Winter Storm Watch has been expanded to include the entire Local 6 area for Tuesday night - Thursday PM. As forecast confidence continues to increase, we will likely see an upgrade to an Ice Storm Warning or Winter Storm Warning for portions of the area.
With colder air set to expand farther south, the chance for significant icing has shifted farther south as well. Areas of western KY, northwest TN, and the MO Bootheel look to have the highest chance for ice accumulation in the 1/4" to 1/2" range.
There is also a potential for some sleet accumulation on top of the ice. As the system ends Thursday, some areas could also see up 1/2" to 1" of sleet and/or snow.
Travel could become dangerous, with slippery road conditions developing late Tuesday night into Wednesday morning, continuing into Thursday. While some of the pre-treated highways may be slower to deteriorate, secondary roads, walkways, and decks will become dangerous soon after the precipitation begins. In areas that receive the higher amounts of ice, some power outages and tree damage could be possible. It is important to remember, however, that while this storm may bring some significant impacts, this is not expected to be as severe as what we experienced in 2009.
As this storm moves out, we could have a period of gusty winds on Thursday. There is some potential that this could add strain to any heavily iced trees.
We will also be looking at an extended period of sub-freezing temperatures in the wake of this system. Once temperatures drop below freezing this week, it's likely that we'll stay below freezing into the middle of next week. This weekend could bring some of the coldest air in at least a couple of years.
Dangerously cold wind chills will likely drop below zero by Sunday and Monday mornings.
