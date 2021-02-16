Tuesday Morning Update:
A Weather Authority Alert continues for the next few days, with snow-covered roads, bitter cold, and more wintry weather in the forecast.
We set a new record low of -1°F in Paducah on Tuesday morning, the first time we have seen air temps below zero since March 6, 2015.
After a break from active weather today, more snow chances arrive Wednesday. We already have multiple winter weather alerts in effect for parts of the Local 6 area.
A round of snow showers could drop a quick 1-2" of snow before noon Wednesday in southeast MO...and up to an inch for the rest of the area.
Chances for more substantial snow will increase Wednesday evening through Thursday morning. At this point, it appears area of western KY, northwest TN, and the MO Bootheel have a better chance at the higher amounts of snow, where totals of 2-4" are likely. Some higher totals could occur, but that is fairly uncertain for now.
There is more uncertainty with this next system compared to Monday's storm. Forecast models are in poor agreement on the track of low pressure...some guidance keeps the deeper moisture farther south of our area, which would reduce snow chances. There is also a chance that some warm air a mile or so above us could result in some sleet or freezing rain, which would also reduce snow amounts. Either way, additional winter weather impacts are expected in the area.
Looking ahead to when conditions may improve, we still expect some warmer temperatures by the weekend. We likely get above freezing on Saturday, with some 40s and rain chances by Sunday. Temperatures return back to near average next week.