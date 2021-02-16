Wednesday Morning Update:
A Weather Authority Alert continues for Wednesday into Thursday, with more wintry weather in the forecast.
With more snow chances later today into Thursday morning, we have multiple winter weather alerts in effect for parts of the Local 6 area. The highest impacts from snow will be over areas of northwest TN & the MO Bootheel.
A round of snow showers could drop a quick 1-2" of snow before noon Wednesday in southeast MO...lesser amounts for the rest of the area.
Chances for more steadier snow will increase Wednesday evening through Thursday morning.
The best chance for snow will be along and south of the Ohio River Wednesday night. There is still a chance that some areas of freezing rain and sleet could accompany the snow overnight.
By Thursday morning, snow chances will begin to taper off for our region.
The best chance of seeing at least 2 inches of snow will be across the southern half of the area.
Chances for seeing at least 4 inches of snow are looking less likely...perhaps a few isolated 4 inch totals are possible in parts of TN.
Looking ahead to when conditions may improve, we still expect some warmer temperatures by the weekend. We likely get above freezing on Saturday, with some 40s and rain chances by Sunday. Temperatures return back to near average next week.