We are declaring a WAA for Thursday (specifically through 6PM) for strong, gusty winds, and a threat for a few severe t'storms.
Winds will become very gusty tomorrow, with peak wind gusts possibly as high as 45-50 mph over KY, TN, and SEMO around midday/early afternoon. With the recent ice event over parts of KY, some trees may have weakened or broken limbs that could come down and possibly lead to some power outages. Travel will be difficult due to the strong winds. The entire Local 6 area is under a Wind Advisory from 6AM-6PM on Thursday. Winds will calm down after sunset Thursday.
There is also a chance for a few severe storms between 10AM-3PM on Thursday. This will likely be in the form of a line of storms just ahead of a powerful cold front. The main impact with this line of storms would be potentially damaging straight-line wind gusts. However, there is a small threat of a brief, isolated tornado, mainly in KY & TN. There is still some uncertainty if this line of storms will become severe. A lack of instability could help keep storms below severe levels, and it's also possible that the amount of wind shear present could rip storms apart and keep them from becoming well organized. Storms will quickly move east of our area by 3-5PM Thu.
Then, temperatures will dramatically drop, from the mid 60s for highs Thursday afternoon, to the 30s Thursday night. By Friday morning, temps will be in the low 20s, with wind chills in the teens.