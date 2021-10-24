Weather Authority Alert for late Sunday night (8PM Sun. - 5AM Mon.), as we are expecting a line of potentially strong to severe thunderstorms to move across the Local 6 region.
Since these storms will be moving through overnight when many of us are in bed, be sure to have at least two ways to receive and hear warnings if they are issued for your area, including your WPSD Radar app & NOAA weather radio.
The level 3 "enhanced" risk has expanded farther east today, with a bit more uncertainty as to how long these storms will hold together. It still appears that the most significant severe threat will be in SEMO, with storms gradually weakening as they move east of the Mississippi River overnight. Damaging wind gusts will be the primary concern, but an isolated tornado or two will be possible.
Ahead of these storms, we also expect some gusty wind later tonight. Some gusts up to 30-35 mph are possible, so be sure to secure outdoor furniture and decorations.